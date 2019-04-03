After lifting his right arm and reciting the officer’s oath during a ceremony at Hancock College on Wednesday, Kenneth Reed became the newest police sergeant on the college's main campus in Santa Maria.
Reed, a former Hancock student himself, was sworn in before approximately 40 people -- including his parents, son Harrison Reed and former colleagues from the Arroyo Grande Police Department -- inside the administration boardroom.
“Ken, this ceremony highlights your commitment and your dedication to this community, to this college and to the people who are standing here,” Hancock Police Chief Catherine Farley told Reed before he was sworn in. “I’m really, really happy to say that part of the joy of being a chief are these types of days. Ken chose us, and he chose this department. We know you’ll have our back and we have yours.”
Harrison Reed, who attends Hancock, then pinned the police shield on his father.
“No one shield is more important than all the shields in this room. But if we all work together, our line is strong, strong for each other and for our community,” Farley said of the badge.
Since the fall of 2016, Hancock has seen changes in the department, with Paul Grohowski, Ronald Schram and Chris Nartatez all hired as chiefs on an interim basis. Farley, who previously served as assistant police chief at UCSB, was sworn in last November as permanent chief. Before her hire, issues were raised about staffing, training and a possible consolidation under the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
College President Kevin Walthers, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, views Reed's hire as a move in a positive direction.
“We’ve been rebuilding our organization, so this is a good first step,” Walthers said. “Ken has been a member of the college community, so it’ll be good to have somebody come in to help our students out.”
Farley said Reed will serve as her right-hand man.
“I’m excited to have him on board,” she said. “It’s a huge moment for the campus and for the chief. This is actually my first sworn-in officer on this campus as a chief. And on that note, it’s a sergeant. It’s a monumental moment for me, for this department and for his dad (a former California Highway Patrol officer). Ken is a very good match for this campus and department.”
Reed graduated from Arroyo Grande High School and attended Hancock College with aspirations to become a police officer. He graduated from the police academy in 2000 and landed his first job with the Grover Beach Police Department. He then served as a traffic officer with the Arroyo Grande Police Department, where he spent the majority of his career.
Reed already was on the Hancock campus as a firearms instructor at the college when he saw the opportunity to move into the sergeant role as the ideal move.
“It is just the perfect fit,” Reed said. “It’s an absolute dream job.”
Reed said he plans to stay at Hancock, "at least until I get to retirement age," adding with a smile that he has at least six years left in him.
After Reed took the officer's oath Wednesday, the crowd erupted in lengthy clapping.
Reed thanked the city of Arroyo Grande for providing the training he needed to become an officer. He also thanked Hancock College for the opportunity, calling staff “my extended family.” He also expressed pride that his son was a part of the ceremony.
“It’s always a proud moment when my son, who's been an inspiration to me, pinned the badge on me,” Reed said.