New Santa Maria elementary school named after William 'Bill' Libbon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William "Bill" Libbon Elementary School will be the 21st school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, the District announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

The district board of education voted 5-0 to name the new school under construction after the longtime director of the Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club.

Libbon is a former student of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and has been a mentor to local youth for more than 40 years. In 2014, Libbon retired as director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley where he worked for 40 years.

Libbon attended Alvin, Robert Bruce and Oakley schools. He also attended El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria High School, and Allan Hancock College.

He received his bachelor's degree at Long Beach State and was preparing to go back for a teaching credential at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo when he went to work at the Santa Maria Boys Club when it was on West Main Street.

Libbon spent his entire career helping children and their families in Santa Maria and the surrounding area.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0