New Santa Maria elementary school named after William 'Bill' Libbon

Bill Libbon
retired as executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley after 40 years of mentoring local children.
Bill Libbon and some of his club members in his early days at the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley.
William "Bill" Libbon Elementary School will be the 21st school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, the District announced on its Facebook page Wednesday night.
The district board of education voted 5-0 to name the new school under construction after the longtime director of the Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club.
Libbon is a former student of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and has been a mentor to local youth for more than 40 years. In 2014, Libbon retired as director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley where he worked for 40 years.
Libbon attended Alvin, Robert Bruce and Oakley schools. He also attended El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria High School, and Allan Hancock College.
He received his bachelor's degree at Long Beach State and was preparing to go back for a teaching credential at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo when he went to work at the Santa Maria Boys Club when it was on West Main Street.
Libbon spent his entire career helping children and their families in Santa Maria and the surrounding area.
092619 School beam 02.jpg
Construction workers from AMG & Associates on Thursday position the last steel beam to be placed on the new elementary school being built in the Enos Ranch development for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 School beam 01.jpg
Construction workers from AMG & Associates sign the last steel beam to be placed on the new elementary school being built in the Enos Ranch development for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Signing the white-painted beam is a traditional rite for U.S. construction workers called "topping out a building."
Len Wood, Staff
092619 School beam 03.jpg
Luke Ontiveros, superintendent of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, signs the last steel beam to be placed on the new school being built in the Enos Ranch development as part of the topping-out ceremony for the structure Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 School beam 04.jpg
Luke Ontiveros, superintendent of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, signed the last steel beam to be placed on the new school being built in the Enos Ranch development as part of a traditional topping-out ceremony Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
092619 School beam 05.jpg
Construction workers from AMG & Associates place the last steel beam on the new school being built in the Enos Ranch development for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
Len Wood Staff
092619 School beam 06.jpg
A construction worker from AMG & Associates welds a beam on the new school being built in the Enos Ranch development for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
Len Wood Staff
092619 School beam 08.jpg
Construction workers from AMG & Associates build the new school in the Enos Ranch development for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
Len Wood Staff
092619 School beam 09.jpg
Construction workers from AMG & Associates sign the last steel beam to be placed on the new school being built in the Enos Ranch development for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
Len Wood Staff
092619 School beam 10.jpg
A construction worker from AMG & Associates place the last steel beam on the new school being built in the Enos Ranch development for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
Len Wood Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 11.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 02.jpg
Building and school district officials joke during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 17.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 18.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 04.jpg
Tents set up for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school show the location in the Enos Ranch development. The school will be built on the west side of Shepard Drive.
Len Wood, Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 05.jpg
Santa Maria-Bonita School District board member Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores speaks during a ground breaking ceremony for a new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, on Thursday.
Len Wood Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 07.jpg
Building and school district officials joke during a ground breaking ceremony for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school, on Thursday.
Len Wood Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 10.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 01.jpg
Luke Ontiveros, superintendent for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, asks a Battles School student what he would like to see in a new school during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Enos Ranch development's elementary school on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 08.jpg
A sign with an artist's rendering of Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school, was posted for a ground breaking ceremony on Thursday.
Len Wood Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 09.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 03.jpg
Retired Superintendent of Schools Phil Alvarado watches during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school on Thursday.
Len Wood, Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 12.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 13.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 14.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 15.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 16.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 06.jpg
Luke Ontiveros, superintendent for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, listens during a ground breaking ceremony for the Enos Ranch development's elementary school, on Thursday.
Len Wood Staff
022819 SMB Enos groundbreaking 19.jpg
An architechtural rendering for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's new elementary school in the Enos Ranch development, is shown on Thursday.
Contributed photo
Santa Maria High School building illustration
An artist's rendering shows the plan for Santa Maria High School's buildings, from the new main entrance on West Morrison Avenue.
Santa Maria High School building plan
A map shows Santa Maria High School's building plan, with a new entrance on West Morrison Avenue.
Contributed
081219 SMHS construction 04.jpg
Existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School near East Morrison Avenue will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 02.jpg
A classroom built in 1937 for Santa Maria Junior College is one of the existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School that will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 03.jpg
Gary Wuitschick, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District director of support services stands in the hallway of a building built in 1937 for Santa Maria Junior College. The building is one of the existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School that will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 05.jpg
Motivational phrases are on the windows of one of the existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School near East Morrison Avenue that will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 01.jpg
A worker moves utilities in preparation for construction of new buildings at Santa Maria High School, on Monday. Old classrooms near East Morrison Avenue will be demolished.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 06.jpg
Teachers work in one of the existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School near East Morrison Avenue that will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 07.jpg
Existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School near East Morrison Avenue will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 08.jpg
A worker passes existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School near East Morrison Avenue that will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 09.jpg
Existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School near East Morrison Avenue will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS construction 10.jpg
A classroom built in 1937 for Santa Maria Junior College is one of the existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School that will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood, Staff
081219 SMHS construction 11.jpg
Existing classrooms at Santa Maria High School near East Morrison Avenue will be demolished to make way for construction of new buildings.
Len Wood Staff
081219 SMHS Steve Campbell.jpg
Steve Campbell is the interim Santa Maria High School principal.
Len Wood Staff
