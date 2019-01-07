A new supervisor will be sworn in and the chair and vice chair will be chosen for the 2019 session of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors at the first meeting of the new year Tuesday.
Gregg Hart, who in the June primary ran unopposed for the 2nd Supervisorial District seat being vacated by Janet Wolf, who chose not to seek re-election, will join the council.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino also will return to the board after he went unchallenged in his bid for re-election in the June primary.
The two will join sitting board members Das Williams from the 1st District and the 2018 chairman, Joan Hartmann from the 3rd District and Peter Adam from the 4th District.
Pomp and ceremony will dominate the morning portion of the meeting scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
The schedule includes welcoming remarks, the presentation of the colors, an invocation, music and dance performances, the introduction of officials elected in the 2018 primary and general elections, the oath of office, a keynote address, the election of officers and the presentation of gavels before recess for a reception.
Following the break, supervisors will attack an agenda that’s long on administrative items that are usually approved together in a single vote, and short on departmental items to be discussed.
While there are 38 administrative items — at least one of which will be pulled for public comment and discussion — only one departmental item is listed, and that’s the appointment of supervisors who will serve on various boards, commissions and committees, which is expected to take 15 minutes.
Those scheduled to participate in the morning ceremonies include Williams, who will offer remarks at the welcoming as well as the presentation of gavels and will preside over the nomination of chair and vice chair for 2019.
The Los Prietos Boys Camp Color Guard will present the colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance, Pastor Jeff Shaffer will give the invocation, and musical performances will include mariachi Josue Hernandez, followed by the Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico under the direction of Ricardo Gabaldon.
Officials elected in 2018 will be introduced by Mona Miyasato, county executive officer, then the oath of office will be administered by Michael Carrozzo, presiding judge of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Retired County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores will give the keynote address.
Michael Allen, chief deputy clerk of the board, will issue the call to order and election of officers for the Board of Supervisors, whose members also sit as the Flood Control & Water Conservation District Board of Directors and the Water Agency Board of Directors.
Following the nomination of the chair and vice chair, Williams and the new chairman will offer their remarks during the presentation of gavels.
The board will then recess to a reception in the supervisors conference room.
A closed session and consideration of the administrative and departmental agendas will follow the reception.
Those who can’t attend the meeting in Santa Barbara can watch and provide public comment via live video streaming from the supervisors conference room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
The meeting also will be live streamed by CSBTV Live on YouTube and on the Board of Supervisors webpage at www.countyofsb.org/bos, accessed by scrolling down to click on “Agendas and Minutes,” then clicking on the “Board of Supervisors” tab and locating “Video” for the appropriate day. Those who subscribe to Comcast/Xfinity cable television can see it on CSBTV Channel 20.
For more information, call the clerk of the board at 805-568-2240.