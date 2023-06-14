A grand opening of County Fire Station 27 and Sheriff Substation in the New Cuyama area and Highway 166 corridor was held June 8.

The joint station, located at 41 Newsome Street, will provide critical fire and law enforcement services to the New Cuyama and surrounding area, a county spokesperson said. 

The station is a state-of-the-art facility and is equipped with fire engines, ambulances, a water tender and patrol vehicles. 

