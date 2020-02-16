New riverbed cleanup? Lompoc Council to review options as homeless return to waterway

Less than 18 months after the city of Lompoc initiated a massive — and expensive — cleanup of the Santa Ynez riverbed, the future of the waterway is once again in jeopardy.
The Lompoc City Council will receive an update on the status of the riverbed that runs along the eastern and northern borders of the city when it convenes for its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at City Hall.
That same meeting is also set to include discussions on the city’s capital needs for public safety and what to do with the property that previously hosted the recently-demolished old municipal pool building, but the riverbed is expected to be a major topic of conversation.
According to a staff report slated to be presented to the City Council by City Manager Jim Throop, homeless people have begun moving back into the riverbed and “large amounts” of debris are once again piling up in the waterway.
The report warns that the situation is not as bad as it was at the start of the cleanup in September 2018 — an effort that resulted in the eviction of about 80 homeless people from 75 campsites and the removal of more than 460 tons of trash, including 500 pounds of human waste — but that “it is progressing in that direction.”
The Lompoc Police Department conducted a preliminary canvasing of the riverbed in January, according to the city, and reported 10 to 15 new campsites, of which 10 were actively inhabited by about 20 homeless people.
At the time of the 2018 cleanup, city leaders outlined plans to have Lompoc Police officers regularly monitor the riverbed to ensure that it didn’t return to the homeless campsite and dump-site that it had been become over the previous decades.
The total cost for that 2018 cleanup was nearly $489,000, plus another $70,000 that the city spent on a 30-day triage center at River Park to assist people evicted from the riverbed with a variety of services.
The staff report prepared for Tuesday’s City Council meeting notes that funding sources for enforcement, maintenance and ongoing patrols of the riverbed were not identified as requested by staff in the city’s 2019 budget discussions.
“Due to lack of investment in enforcement, unfortunately, the Police Department and homeless service outreach providers have reported the Riverbed has been re-inhabited with illegal campsites,” reads a portion of the report.
The report also notes that there have been 15 fires, five smoke/odor investigations, and six medical responses in the riverbed since January 2019.
Another cleanup would require the same efforts as the 2018 cleanup, according to the report, which lists a range of benefits to re-cleaning the riverbed, such as protecting one of the city's water sources, reducing fire hazards and increasing public safety.
The estimated cost for a new cleanup is about $129,000, according to city staff. That does not include another triage center.
Additionally, the staff report suggested that the city would need about $50,000 in overtime costs for law enforcement officers to properly serve notices to the existing campsites, plus about $300,000 for ongoing maintenance and patrols in the riverbed. Of that latter cost, nearly $273,000 would go toward two full-time police officers.
“Ultimately, the costs will be dependent on the approach the City Council chooses to take,” the staff report concludes.
Among other discussions slated for Tuesday’s City Council meeting:
- The City Council will be asked to provide direction on an interim landscape improvement plan and future steps for the site of the old municipal pool building, which had been located in front of City Hall until it was demolished late last year. The city is proposing that the site be utilized as a green space with fitness functionality, at least in the short term.
- The City Council will receive a report on the immediate and future capital needs of the Lompoc police and fire departments and will be asked to provide direction on how to proceed. According to a staff report, the immediate needs listed for the fire department are estimated at a minimum of $630,000, and the police department lists immediate needs totaling a minimum of $2 million. Combined future needs for both departments are estimated at more than $15 million.
After Tuesday, the next regular meeting of the Lompoc City Council is scheduled for March 6.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.