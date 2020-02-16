New riverbed cleanup? Lompoc Council to review options as homeless return to waterway

According to a staff report slated to be presented to the City Council by City Manager Jim Throop, homeless people have begun moving back into the riverbed and “large amounts” of debris are once again piling up in the waterway.

The report warns that the situation is not as bad as it was at the start of the cleanup in September 2018 — an effort that resulted in the eviction of about 80 homeless people from 75 campsites and the removal of more than 460 tons of trash, including 500 pounds of human waste — but that “it is progressing in that direction.”

The Lompoc Police Department conducted a preliminary canvasing of the riverbed in January, according to the city, and reported 10 to 15 new campsites, of which 10 were actively inhabited by about 20 homeless people.

At the time of the 2018 cleanup, city leaders outlined plans to have Lompoc Police officers regularly monitor the riverbed to ensure that it didn’t return to the homeless campsite and dump-site that it had been become over the previous decades.