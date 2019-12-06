An updated study produced by United Ways of California provided a sobering look at what it really costs to live in Santa Barbara County when it was outlined Friday morning at a breakfast meeting sponsored by EconAlliance and United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.
For example, a family of two adults, one preschooler and one school-age child in this county needs an annual income of $90,817 just to cover basic needs — housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, taxes and a small amount of miscellaneous expenses, according to a report on the study.
A single adult needs an income of $33,420, while two adults need $50,316 annually to cover those same costs, according to Henry Gascon of United Ways of California, who summarized some of the data the report produced.
That means 38% — or 46,463 — of the county’s households earn less than the Real Cost Measure for their demographics, he said.
In the Santa Maria/Orcutt area, 52% of households are struggling to pay the cost of their basic needs, while in the Guadalupe/Lompoc/Buellton/Solvang area, 45% earn below what they need to cover those costs.
Gascon said the study, titled “Struggling to Stay Afloat: The Real Cost Measure in California,” used a variety of data sources to determine a more accurate cost of living in counties and individual communities than outdated state and federal poverty line formulas.
“This is a real look at poverty,” said Eddie Taylor, chief executive officer of United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County, which co-sponsored the meeting with the EconAlliance to provide an update on the two organization’s WALI Compact.
The Workforce and Literacy Initiative consists of a number of strategies to improve literacy, starting in the elementary schools and continuing through the college level, with the goal of increasing the number of residents achieving higher education, creating a better educated workforce and improving the economy.
Data produced by “The Real Cost Measure” study will be used to better focus WALI efforts, as it provides breakdowns by education levels, race and ethnicity, household types, citizenship, communities and other factors and accounts for families of up to 20 people.
Gascon said 97% of Santa Barbara County households with income below the Real Cost Measure have at least one working adult, and 75% of heads of households who work are employed full-time, year-round.
But that family of four mentioned above would need more than three full-time, minimum-wage jobs to achieve economic security, based on a wage of $10.50 per hour for 40 hours a week and 50 weeks a year.
Families with children have greater hurdles to clear in trying to obtain economic security, as 74% of those with kids under age 6 are struggling to cover their basic needs.
Single mothers struggle even more, with 77% earning less than the Real Cost Measure.
Of the 46,463 households earning less than the Real Cost Measure, 62% are Latino and 24% are Anglo; 29% are U.S.-born citizens, 41% are foreign-born naturalized citizens and 78% are foreign-born noncitizens; 84% have less than a high school education, 45% have a high school diploma, 40% have associate degrees, vocational certificates or taken some college courses and 17% have bachelor degrees or higher.
The report blames high housing costs as a major factor in county households’ struggle to cover basic needs, with 42% spending more than 30% of their income — considered the maximum recommended — on housing.
Gascon said the federal poverty line of $24,339 for that family of four was set in the 1960s during President Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty” and was based solely on what it cost to purchase three baskets of food.
Although the number has been adjusted for inflation, the formula has never been refined.
The poverty line set by California is $32,459.