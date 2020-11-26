New pickleball courts at Hagerman Sports Complex expected to open next week

As the sport of pickleball gains traction locally, more prospective Santa Maria players will be able to access the game with the addition of six new courts at Hagerman Sports Complex, expected to be open for use next week.

With the courts painted bright blue and the fencing and nets installed, all that remains is to complete a COVID-19 safety attestation form with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, according to Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada.

“Due to COVID, we will most likely not have a formal opening, more of a casual rollout, but that has yet to be determined,” Posada said.

At the front of the line ready to use the courts is Steve Nelson, USA Pickleball Association ambassador to the Santa Maria Valley, and his fellow members of the Santa Maria Pickleball Club, who together have raised $24,000 to make the courts a reality.

According to Nelson, pickleball is the perfect combination of tennis and pingpong — it’s similar to traditional tennis in structure, with a court a third of the size, and using a whiffle ball instead of a tennis ball, with a scoring process similar to table tennis.

“Anyone who plays either of those sports will be a natural at pickleball,” he said.

The club worked in partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department as well as the People for Leisure and Youth Inc. (PLAY) on the project at 3300 Skyway Drive, with the agreement that the club would be able to reserve the courts certain days of the week. Recreation and Parks provided funding for the concrete foundation and painting, and the club was tasked with raising the $30,000 needed for interior and exterior fencing and nets.