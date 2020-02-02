You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New Pet Resource Center in Santa Maria helps homeless meet pets’ needs

New Pet Resource Center in Santa Maria helps homeless meet pets’ needs

{{featured_button_text}}
Tim Saylor and Little Bit

Tim Saylor holds his inquisitive dog Little Bit. Homeless pet owners, seniors with fixed incomes and others needing assistance can obtain pet food and supplies as well as sign up for veterinary care at C.A.R.E.4Paws' newest Pet Resource Center in Santa Maria.

 Contributed Photo

Animal and human welfare agencies have opened a new center in Santa Maria to provide pet owners in need with another source for dog and cat food and supplies as well as veterinary care.

Nonprofit organization C.A.R.E.4Paws, in partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Good Samaritan Shelter and Northern Santa Barbara County United Way’s Home for Good program, this week opened a second Santa Maria Pet Resource Center at the Animal Services Shelter at 548 W. Foster Road.

Other centers are located at the Good Samaritan Shelter at 401 W. Morrison Ave., Suite C, in Santa Maria; Bridge House at 2020 Sweeney Road in Lompoc; and People Helping People at 545 N. Alisal Road in Solvang.

In all, C.A.R.E.4Paws has 11 Pet Resource Centers in Santa Barbara County.

At all locations, pet owners can sign up for veterinary care in the C.A.R.E.4Paws mobile clinic, said Isabelle Gullo, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ co-founder and executive director.

At centers located at social welfare facilities, they can also sign up for wellness services for themselves, she said.

“When you lend a hand to community members in need and their companion animals, you prevent suffering far beyond an empty stomach,” Gullo explained. “Many owners decide to relinquish their pets to a shelter if they cannot provide food or critical wellness services.

“This is not only heartbreaking for the person and pet, but our shelters become more crowded and, sadly, not every animal finds a new home,” she added. “Through collaborations with other agencies, we can offer a fairly easy solution that benefits the whole community.”

The Pet Resource Centers are part of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Companion Pet Assistance program.

In conjunction with the resource centers and assistance program, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Mobile Pet Meals team delivers pet food directly to homes countywide.

The organization's mobile veterinary clinic also carries pet food to hand out during the Pet Wellness Clinics it hosts three days a week from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara.

For more information

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws Pet Resource Centers and the Mobile Pet Meals program, visit www.care4paws.org/petassistance

To find out more about the mobile veterinary clinics, visit www.care4paws.org/clinics.

Pet Resource Centers and Companion Pet Assistance are supported by donations from individuals, local businesses and other nonprofit organizations dedicated to animal care.

To donate funds, pet foods or pet supplies, visit www.care4paws.org, email info@care4paws.org or call 805-968-2273.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News