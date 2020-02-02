New Pet Resource Center in Santa Maria helps homeless meet pets’ needs

Animal and human welfare agencies have opened a new center in Santa Maria to provide pet owners in need with another source for dog and cat food and supplies as well as veterinary care.

Nonprofit organization C.A.R.E.4Paws, in partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Good Samaritan Shelter and Northern Santa Barbara County United Way’s Home for Good program, this week opened a second Santa Maria Pet Resource Center at the Animal Services Shelter at 548 W. Foster Road.

Other centers are located at the Good Samaritan Shelter at 401 W. Morrison Ave., Suite C, in Santa Maria; Bridge House at 2020 Sweeney Road in Lompoc; and People Helping People at 545 N. Alisal Road in Solvang.

In all, C.A.R.E.4Paws has 11 Pet Resource Centers in Santa Barbara County.

At all locations, pet owners can sign up for veterinary care in the C.A.R.E.4Paws mobile clinic, said Isabelle Gullo, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ co-founder and executive director.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At centers located at social welfare facilities, they can also sign up for wellness services for themselves, she said.