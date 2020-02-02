New Pet Resource Center in Santa Maria helps homeless meet pets’ needs

Animal and human welfare agencies have opened a new center in Santa Maria to provide pet owners in need with another source for dog and cat food and supplies as well as veterinary care.
Nonprofit organization C.A.R.E.4Paws, in partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Good Samaritan Shelter and Northern Santa Barbara County United Way’s Home for Good program, this week opened a second Santa Maria Pet Resource Center at the Animal Services Shelter at 548 W. Foster Road.
Other centers are located at the Good Samaritan Shelter at 401 W. Morrison Ave., Suite C, in Santa Maria; Bridge House at 2020 Sweeney Road in Lompoc; and People Helping People at 545 N. Alisal Road in Solvang.
In all, C.A.R.E.4Paws has 11 Pet Resource Centers in Santa Barbara County.
At all locations, pet owners can sign up for veterinary care in the C.A.R.E.4Paws mobile clinic, said Isabelle Gullo, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ co-founder and executive director.
At centers located at social welfare facilities, they can also sign up for wellness services for themselves, she said.
“When you lend a hand to community members in need and their companion animals, you prevent suffering far beyond an empty stomach,” Gullo explained. “Many owners decide to relinquish their pets to a shelter if they cannot provide food or critical wellness services.
“This is not only heartbreaking for the person and pet, but our shelters become more crowded and, sadly, not every animal finds a new home,” she added. “Through collaborations with other agencies, we can offer a fairly easy solution that benefits the whole community.”
The Pet Resource Centers are part of C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Companion Pet Assistance program.
In conjunction with the resource centers and assistance program, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Mobile Pet Meals team delivers pet food directly to homes countywide.
The organization's mobile veterinary clinic also carries pet food to hand out during the Pet Wellness Clinics it hosts three days a week from Santa Maria to Santa Barbara.