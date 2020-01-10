New medical director chosen for Santa Barbara County EMS Agency

A new medical director has been selected to lead the Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, a Public Health Department spokeswoman said.

Dr. Daniel Shepherd, who already has experience with the area’s emergency medical system, will officially begin his new role Feb. 1, said Jackie Ruiz, public information officer for the Public Health Department.

He will replace current Medical Director Dr. Angelo Salvucci, who will step down and assume the role of assistant medical director for the County EMS Agency.

Shepherd began working in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Emergency Department in 2014 and quickly became involved in the EMS system, Ruiz said.

He has served as the medical director for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, as well as the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and in 2016 assumed the role of medical director for the Ventura County EMS Agency.

Shepherd is one of a small group of physicians who have earned an EMS Subspecialty Board Certification from the American Board of Emergency Medicine, Ruiz said.Dr.