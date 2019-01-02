One Lompoc family had an especially exciting start to 2019 on Tuesday as it welcomed a baby daughter who is believed to be the first newborn of the year in the Lompoc Valley.
Kalea Ancheta was born to parents Mayra and Darrell Ancheta at 10:43 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Kalea’s birth was the first of the year at LVMC and hospital staff celebrated the occasion by presenting the family with, among other items, a special yellow onesie with “New Lompoc Local” printed on the front.
“A New Year’s daughter — she’s a special kid,” Darrell Ancheta, who grew up in Lompoc, said of his youngest daughter. “It’s just awesome. It’s just special. It’s God’s gift. But they’re all special.”
Kalea, whose name means “happiness” and “joy” in Hawaiian, weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches at birth. She was delivered by Dr. Rodney Huss.
Kalea is the third girl for Mayra and Darrell Ancheta, who also have 7-year-old Kiana and 3-year-old Maya. Darrell is also father to Ashley, 28, and Dylan, 17.
Big sister Kiana, according to an LVMC spokeswoman, called her newest sibling “very cute.”
“I feel weird because she’s such a little baby,” the second-grader reportedly said.
Kalea made her arrival a little earlier than expected. She was due on Jan. 9, but Mayra started having labor pains on the morning of Dec. 31, according to the hospital, and knew the baby was coming.
Kalea was the first baby at LVMC to receive one of the new “New Lompoc Local” onesies, which were provided by the Lompoc Hospital District Women’s Auxiliary.
On its rear, the onesie sports the logo of the Women’s Auxiliary, which is celebrating its 75th year in 2019. The idea for the onesies evolved as a way to promote the hospital’s birthing center while at the same time celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Women’s Auxiliary, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Auxiliary members run the hospital’s gift shop, and funds from gift shop sales funded an expected six months worth of onesies for 2019.
Mayra, a native of the Philippines, was resting and recovering late New Year’s afternoon.
“She’s beautiful,” Mayra, a Registered Nurse at LVMC’s Comprehensive Care Center, said as she snuggled the newborn.
Darrell added: “Joy and love is what she sees.”