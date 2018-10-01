The newest Santa Barbara County Fire Department apparatus for fighting fires in multiple-story structures was unveiled Monday at Fire Station 30 in Solvang.
An open house and ribbon-cutting for the new extension ladder truck was hosted by County Fire and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which purchased the truck.
Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn was among those who addressed the small crowd of local government officials, citizens, tribal representatives and firefighters who gathered in front of Station 30 to see the 40-foot-long truck rolled out of its bay and its ladder extended to the full 103 feet, which left it towering above Second Street.
Guests were also able to tour the station, getting a look at the bay that was extended to accommodate the extra-long truck, and were treated to appetizers and refreshments during the two-hour event.
The Chumash purchased the $1.2 million ladder truck to help fight any fires that might break out at the Chumash Casino Resort’s 12-story hotel.
But it will also be available for potential fires in three-story hotels located in Solvang and Buellton as well as other tall structures throughout the Valley.