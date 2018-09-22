The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program announced it has added a new staff member to expand the Patriot Rider program for veterans.
Devon Sachey is uniquely qualified to guide the continuing growth and development of the Patriot Riders, as she is a Marine Corps veteran, said Robin Serritslev, executive director of the Therapeutic Riding Program.
Certified as an instructor by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship and a certified equine specialist in mental health and learning, Sachey has “a great passion for horses and the people whose lives they touch,” Serritslev said.
With the motto “Walk-Trot-Heal,” the nonprofit Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program is dedicated to serving people with special needs, at-risk youth and veterans through the healing power of horses, Serritslev said.
The Patriot Riders offered free for veterans every Thursday focuses on building camaraderie, confidence and horsemanship skills in a peaceful environment, she said.
Men and women can attend as many Thursday sessions as they choose at the Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program at 195 Refugio Road in Santa Ynez.
The group session with Sachey from 10 to 11:30 a.m. has participants ranging from 24 to 85 years old.
The program curriculum includes team-building exercises, riding instruction, trail rides, obstacle courses, grooming, lunging, hand-walking and group discussions, Serritslev said.
Sachey was born and raised in Santa Barbara, where her family owned and operated Raintree Ranch Equestrian Center for 13 years.
She grew up competing with eventing horses, instructing riding lessons and working summer camps, and she was a member of the Santa Barbara Tecolote Pony Club.
Shortly after high school, Sachey served for five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where she was commended for superior performance as a sergeant and aircrew member on KC-130.
After earning an undergraduate degree in business management and marketing, she served as interim program director and riding instructor at the YMCA Camp Carter Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, Texas, and later as operations and aircraft marketing director of Bardsley Products Inc. in Santa Barbara.
She spent the past four years as program director of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, where she expanded the Horses and Heroes program and implemented a mental health program.
Sachey also works for the Santa Barbara County Veteran Services Office, is the assistant trainer at In The Irons Farm and is in her second year at Pepperdine University pursuing an master’s of business administration in organizational development.
Anyone interested in attending Patriot Riders can contact Sachey at 805-452-0760 or devon.sachey@live.com or visit www.syvtherapeuticriding.org.