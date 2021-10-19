Santa Maria Public Library patrons can expect expanded hours at the Santa Maria Main Branch and adjusted hours at the Guadalupe location beginning Nov. 1.
The Main Branch Library, currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, will now be open one extra hour each day with new hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Weekday hours at the Guadalupe Branch Library will be adjusted from noon to 4 p.m. to the new schedule of 1 to 5 p.m. Weekend hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will remain the same, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The Guadalupe branch is located at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D.
Residents may direct questions to library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaira.org/library.