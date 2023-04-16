Central Coast Home Health and Hospice and the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department are partnering to host a free grief support group for adults 50 years and older starting April 17. The group will be led by a trained facilitator every Monday at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 East Park Avenue, from 1-2 p.m. until further notice.
The Elwin Mussell Senior Center provides a wide range of services and activities that are designed to meet the physical, emotional and social needs of its patrons.
This new group was created to provide information about the grieving process, share experiences and help alleviate the feeling of isolation.
The Mussell Center offers fitness and wellness programs, classes on various topics, games and outings to cultural and social events. Additionally, the center has a dedicated staff of volunteers and professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that seniors receive the support and assistance they need.
With its warm and welcoming atmosphere, the Elwin Mussell Senior Center is a vital resource for seniors who want to stay active, engaged and connected to their community.
Questions about this event, or other Recreation and Parks programs, should be directed to the department by calling 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213