New Frontiers donates 5% of sales to local nonprofit

On Friday, Sept. 15, New Frontiers will donate 5% of daily sales to benefit Atterdag Village of Solvang.

Atterdag Village, a nonprofit serving senior residents, is asking the community to help the cause by shopping at New Frontiers that day, when representatives from Atterdag Village will be on-site to share about the work they do.

