City Council Meeting 8/8/2022

The city of Solvang may be looking at development of a new, stand-alone fire station downtown within several years.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig told the council Monday that 13 of County Fire’s 16 stations are at least 50 years old, and three are older than 60 years.

“Three surveys say we need to start planning for replacement of those stations,” he said.

080822 Solvang City Council.png

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig explains to the Solvang City Council Monday that 13 of County Fire’s 16 stations are at least 50 years old, and three are older than 60 years. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
166_fire_dept.jpg

The Solvang Fire Department started in 1924 with four volunteers. The men in this 1959 photo all served as fire chief. They are standing in front of the original Solvang Station on Main Street (now Copenhagen Drive). From left are Alvy Smith (1954-59), George “Skip” Hansen (1959-79), Chris Roth (1936-54) and Leo L. “Jack” Ross, Solvang’s first chief (1924-36). In 2007, administration of the fire department was transferred from the city of Solvang to Santa Barbara County.
100118 County ladder truck 01.jpg
Buy Now

The city of Solvang may be looking at development of a new, stand-alone fire station downtown within several years. In this photo from 2018, Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, left, talks about Santa Barbara County Fire Department's new $1.2 million ladder truck, which was paid for by the tribe. The tribe hosted a ceremony in 2018 to unveil the truck at County Fire Station 30 in Solvang.
0
0
0
0
0