Dutch Bros Coffee fans will no longer need to head to North Broadway for a cup of their coffee. The drive-thru cafe is launching its Betteravia Road location on Wednesday — the next in a series of openings for the Enos Ranch West shopping center.
“We’re stoked [for] our newest shop to serve our Santa Maria community,” said Nicole Birmingham, operator of Dutch Bros Santa Maria. “We can’t wait to see everyone on Wednesday."
The chain's first branch in Santa Maria opened in February 2021.
Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma. Today, the company has nearly 400 shops in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, among other states.
In addition to a variety of coffee drinks like lattes and cold brews, the company also offers teas, lemonade, shakes, smoothies and its own proprietary energy drink.
The Dutch Bros drive-thru will be the next in a series of recent openings for the Enos Ranch West shopping center. Boot Barn's second Santa Maria location recently opened there, and Chipotle relaunched there after moving from its 232 E. Betteravia Road location.
Earlier this year, the Raising Cane's opening brought hundreds to the fast food chain.
Due to open later this quarter are Guitar Center, Juice it Up! and Mattress Firm.
According to Paynter Realty and Investments, which oversees the development, Crumbl Cookies and Firehouse Subs are among those expected to join the development later this year.