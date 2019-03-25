A New Cuyama man will face three years' prison time for a July 2017 hit-and-run that left one man dead on the side of Highway 166.
Douglas Allen Lewis pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony hit-and-run, two weeks after Judge John McGregor determined enough evidence exists to hold the 35-year-old to answer for the death of Travis John Studer, 41. He will be sentenced on April 11.
Lewis was arrested on a warrant on June 1, 2018, more than 10 months after the incident. He was formally charged and arraigned the same day, pleading not guilty to all counts.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies discovered Studer's body on July 25, 2017, in the 5000 block of Highway 166, after a passing motorist reported a subject down on the side of the road. Upon arrival, deputies observed Studer face-up in the dirt, with tire marks on his body and a baseball bat near his hands.
Lewis told detectives his father informed him of Studer's death, according to the arrest warrant, but later admitted he went to Studer's house the night of his death to fight over Ashley Landreth, a mutual acquaintance he claims he was dating.
During their fight, Lewis said Studer tried to use a bat to rip open the door to his truck. Detectives later observed a dent on the passenger door of Lewis' truck and damage to the windshield.
Lewis apparently struck and killed Studer with his truck as he left the scene. While he told detectives that he "felt a little thud" on one of his truck tires as he tried to leave, Lewis said he did not know he had run over Studer. He maintains that the incident was a complete accident.
Phone records indicate Lewis sent Landreth multiple text messages the night Studer died, both before and after the incident occurred. When questioned by sheriff's detectives on Aug. 3, Landreth said she never witnessed either of the men get violent.
"It's a tragic situation," said Michael Scott, Lewis' defense attorney. "The young man he struck was his friend."
While Scott hoped Lewis would be granted probation for his role in the incident, he said the sentence was not unreasonable given the circumstances of the case.
"There’s no question there was an accident and no question it resulted in his death," Scott added. "Whether [Lewis] caused the accident or not, he had a duty to stop an render assistance — something he did not."
Lewis will be required to pay an unspecified amount of restitution as part of the plea agreement.