Al Johnson is a fast-talking guy who doesn’t run out of things to say.

The retired businessman and a native of Canada who has lived in the U.S. since he was in his early 20s, Johnson said he is always on the lookout for interesting things to do.

Right now, he is all revved up about a card game played with a deck of 52 cards and a peg board for keeping score. Readers in the know will immediately recognize cribbage.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0