Cottage Health opened its newest Cottage Urgent Care Center on Wednesday at 3596 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria with a goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes, a Cottage Health spokeswoman said.
The new Urgent Care Center, the third for the Santa Maria area, will provide the community with access to health care services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year, the spokeswoman said.
Other Santa Maria locations include a center on North Broadway and one in the Orcutt Hills Plaza, and Cottage Urgent Care Centers are also located in Buellton, San Luis Obispo and Goleta.
Cottage staff at the Skyway Drive Urgent Care Center includes a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges, the spokeswoman said.
Conditions that can be treated at the center include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earaches, urinary infections, skin conditions, rashes, reactions to poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries.
Patients with more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency department or physician, the spokeswoman said.
Services available onsite include X-rays, point-of-care lab services and physical exams for student sports participation.
Appointments are available online but walk-ins are also accepted.
For more information and appointments, visit www.cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.