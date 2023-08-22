Young Voices of Santa Maria is an opportunity for local youth to find their voice.

The new community chorus is for youth ages 8 to 18, and according to Eileen Boyd, the artistic director for the group, she started the chorus because "there is so much music being lost in schools.”

“So many schools have nothing anymore and kids need to sing. I think it’s important,” said Boyd. “I taught for 40 years before I retired, and I taught music, elementary music, I’ve directed high school choirs, I directed the All City Honor Choir in Sacramento and I just love doing it.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you