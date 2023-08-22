Young Voices of Santa Maria is an opportunity for local youth to find their voice.
The new community chorus is for youth ages 8 to 18, and according to Eileen Boyd, the artistic director for the group, she started the chorus because "there is so much music being lost in schools.”
“So many schools have nothing anymore and kids need to sing. I think it’s important,” said Boyd. “I taught for 40 years before I retired, and I taught music, elementary music, I’ve directed high school choirs, I directed the All City Honor Choir in Sacramento and I just love doing it.”
Boyd said there is no audition required to join the new chorus, and musical styles will range from pop and classical to Broadway and patriotic. Rehearsals officially began Monday, and will take place every Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
“Everybody is welcome. I’ll listen to everyone sing to place them in the right section and no one has to worry about how they have to get up and sing by themselves to get in,” said Boyd.
The first rehearsal Monday had a turnout of three girls, but Boyd hopes to grow the number of kids involved and wants to remind teens that it is open to them and is a great opportunity to come somewhere and sing.
During rehearsal Boyd guided students through song lyrics and provided tips for individual improvement. The students quickly picked up learning the melody, and were visibly more confident in their voices the more they rehearsed.
“I have kids 8 to 18 because I’m hoping if we get a large enough group that I can cut them into two and do some more challenging music with the older kids and some easier stuff with the little ones, and of course still do some altogether,” Boyd said.
Boyd retired from teaching eight years ago and moved to the Santa Maria area two years ago so she could be closer to her grandchildren. Although she retired, she emphasizes to parents that she is still a credentialed teacher and has a bachelor's degree in vocal music.
During her time as a teacher Boyd used to teach choir every year, and said she has missed it since moving to the Central Coast.
“I’m doing this just for the joy. I was very happy to retire because by the end there was no music program and I was teaching in the classroom. It was just time,” said Boyd. “Even if I taught second grade or fourth grade, I always had an afterschool choir.”
Boyd said it's important that people know that the chorus is operating on a donations basis, rather than charging fees.
“I don’t want there to be any child who can’t join because their parents think it costs too much,” said Boyd. “We are asking for a $10 a month donation, but I’m just putting a box out and people can put their money in and we’re not necessarily going to know who gives more, who gives less and so forth.
"A lot of times for extracurricular activities like this, parents worry about the money, and I don’t want that to be a worry.”
According to Boyd the chorus is for youth to have the joy of singing and also to give back to their community. She hopes the group will be asked to be featured in future community events, and there are plans for several concerts over the year.
Young Voices of Santa Maria's first appearance will take place at a Veterans Day concert, where they will sing one song with Coastal Voices, an adult community choir in Santa Maria.
Boyd emphasizes that she needs help in achieving non-profit status for the chorus, which will motivate people to donate because it will be tax deductible. The chorus will eventually look into hiring an accompanist, but for now it's all Boyd.
“I feel hopeful that the kids won’t stop singing,” said Boyd.
Miriya Hall is a student participating in the chorus, and her mother Danielle Hall, said her daughter has been wanting to sing for a long time but there haven't been a lot of opportunities at her school.
“So when I saw this, it seemed like a good opportunity for her to try,” said Hall. “This will be her first official foray into music, but she loves to sing all the time and loves musicals. She just loves to sing all types of music.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.