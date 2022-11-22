New arcade featuring over 125 games opens at Santa Maria's Town Center Mall

Vintage arcade machines from the 80's such as the Simpson's, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Michael Jackson's Moonwalker can be played at the World 1-1 Games arcade center upstairs at the Town Center East mall.
Vintage arcade machines from the 80's such as the Simpson's, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Michael Jackson's Moonwalker can be played at the World 1-1 Games arcade center upstairs at the Town Center East mall.
The classic feeling of playing arcade games is staying alive in Santa Maria thanks to Rudy and Terry Ruiz, a husband-and-wife couple who have opened an arcade with over 125 games.
The new location is at the Town Center mall and the facility includes 25 novelty pinball machines, a photo booth, crane games and much more.
What was once the mall's skatepark has been transformed into an iconic arcade. Endless lanes of games and a nostalgic carpeted floor may draw locals in and have them playing games here for hours.
The doors for the arcade officially opened last week. It is located in the mall next door to World 1-1 Games — the arcade is an expansion of the store, which the Ruizes also own. World 1-1 Games first opened its doors five years ago.
The arcade is jam-packed with games from various eras.
"I want families to come and have a great time," Rudy Ruiz said. "Moms and dads can bring their little kids. Boyfriends and girlfriends can have their first dates here, or whoever the case may be, that's what I really wanted. If we can achieve that, or a little piece of that, I'll consider this a success."
Rudy is a native of Santa Maria and graduated from Santa Maria High. He met his wife Tracy in the military when they both served in the Air Force. They have four sons who also help out with working in the arcade. Rudy says that selling video games and retro games helped the family gain experience with arcade gaming.
After living in Santa Maria his whole life, Rudy shared how he’s been hearing for years that there are not enough things to do around town.
“People always say, 'Hey it would be nice if a Dave and Busters or a business of that caliber came into town.' I thought, 'Why not a local guy like me?" he said.
Colin, one of the Ruizes’ sons, works in the arcade and is a recent graduate from Righetti High. Colin has special needs and, like many parents, Rudy worried about his son's employment opportunities being limited.
“Sometimes it's hard to see business owners give special-needs kids a try because it's so expensive and they worry more about having a high-functioning employee," Rudy said. "I was just scared that he wasn't going to be able to find employment so we figured we were going to make the employment for him and he’s doing great.”
The Ruizes provided their son with the opportunity to gain work experience in the comfort of a family-owned business and Colin is able to work a job and connect with the community. Rudy shares how he's happy to see his son come out of his shell and gain work experience in a business he helped bring to light.
“I asked him what he wanted to do when he graduated and he told me he wanted to work in an arcade," Rudy said. "This was maybe two or three years ago and that always sat in my mind, and then I decided to do it."
The fun doesn't stop there as plans for further expansion of the business are in the works. The Ruizes said that if the positive responses from the community continue to grow over time, additional expansion ideas such as laser tag can be possible.
“We are going to start doing birthday parties after the first of the year," Tracy said. "We are also working on a bar in the back and there are going to be pool tables. That way the kids can be playing and the parents can as well".
The World 1-1 Games store is well known for an array of game and anime merchandise and products, where fans collect retro games, action figures, anime figures, wall scrolls, Funko Pops, or Loungefly bags.
“So far, we have had an amazing response and we’re excited to be providing safe and healthy family fun," Tracy said.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.