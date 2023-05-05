Santa Maria City Council adopted a series of “technical amendments” to the Municipal Code on a second reading Tuesday but not before one of them was modified on a motion by Councilman Carlos Escobedo.

The ordinance would prohibit amplified music in city parks without obtaining a permit from the Recreation and Parks Commission, which would give police or code enforcement officers a way to deal with noise complaints.

Staff said the permit would provide the city with the name of a responsible person who could be contacted if a complaint was filed.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

