Santa Maria City Council adopted a series of “technical amendments” to the Municipal Code on a second reading Tuesday but not before one of them was modified on a motion by Councilman Carlos Escobedo.
The ordinance would prohibit amplified music in city parks without obtaining a permit from the Recreation and Parks Commission, which would give police or code enforcement officers a way to deal with noise complaints.
Staff said the permit would provide the city with the name of a responsible person who could be contacted if a complaint was filed.
But Escobedo was concerned that it could require youths or others who wanted to practice on musical instruments without amplification to also obtain permits.
He said could lead them to practice at home instead and disturb other families they might share the home with as well as neighbors, potentially leading to multiple complaints.
Although the ordinance was specifically aimed at amplified music, it cited drums and musical instruments as examples.
Escobedo said without those references, he could support the amendment, so he moved to strike them from the text and adopt the ordinance, which was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Alice Patino and Councilman Mike Cordero dissenting.