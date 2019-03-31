Three Lompoc Unified School District campuses will be getting a new principal this fall, while another school is set to welcome a new assistant principal.
The moves were announced this past week by LUSD leaders, and are set to go into effect for the 2019-20 school year.
The changes will include Lisa Moore taking over as principal at Lompoc Valley Middle School; Joseph Ledoux becoming principal at Clarence Ruth Elementary School; Christine Nagel, who had been serving as interim principal, staying on as the permanent principal at Crestview Elementary School; and Barbara Courain taking on a full-time assistant principal role at Vandenberg Middle School.
Here’s a look at each of the hires, based on information provided by LUSD:
Lisa Moore
Moore has 27 years of experience as an educator, most of it at the middle school level. She has been a site administrator for seven years and is currently a special education supervisor in the Sacramento City Unified School District.
“Lisa’s experience, coupled with her understanding of the importance of building a strong school community, are key to [Lompoc Valley Middle School’s] future success,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said.
Moore said she is excited to relocate to Lompoc and work alongside the LVMS staff with the “shared purpose of addressing gaps in students' learning, supporting challenges that are beyond the students’ control and motivating them to aspire to individual greatness.”
LUSD board member Jeff Carlovsky noted that “Lisa has the experience, grit and heart that we want in a leader. She’s going to be great.”
Joseph Ledoux
Ledoux was an elementary teacher for 10 years and has more than 10 years of administrative experience, according to LUSD.
“Dr. Ledoux has a passion for helping all students receive a quality education,” McDonald said. “That, coupled with his experience and enthusiasm, will help Clarence Ruth to continue to grow and meet the needs of all students.”
Ledoux had previously lived on the Central Coast while attending UCSB for undergrad, before going on to Chapman University, where he earned his teaching credential, and then USC, where he earned a doctorate.
“The candidate pool was very deep and we are happy to have selected such a strong candidate,” said Steve Straight, LUSD's board president.
Christine Nagel
Nagel had previously served as an assistant principal at Vandenberg Middle School and as an academic dean at Buena Vista, Crestview, Miguelito and Hapgood elementary schools.
“Ms. Nagel has a passion for students and works hard to make sure our students have the best experience at school,” McDonald said. “She also knows how important LUSD families are and works to include them in the educational process.”
Before arriving at LUSD, Nagel worked for Simi Valley Unified School District as its coordinator for the Beginning Teacher Support and Assessment Program.
“Having Ms. Nagel continue in her role at Crestview provides continuity for the staff, students and parents," said Dick Barrett, vice president of the LUSD board. "We are fortunate to have her as a leader in the district."
Barbara Courain
Courain is currently serving as the interim assistant principal at Vandenberg Middle School, where she has worked for the past seven years, including six as a teacher.
“She has done a great job at VMS and we are excited that she will continue officially in that role," McDonald said.
Courain earned her bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly and her teacher certification from Sacramento State University. She began her career as a high school teacher in Sacramento, working for five years at the Elk Grove School District.
She then moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she earned a master’s degree in urban education from Temple University. Courain, a native of Orcutt, also worked for Temple University’s “whole school” reform program, providing high schools in Chicago, Washington, D.C, and rural West Virginia and Pennsylvania with staff development and helping them to create school improvement plans driven by student achievement data.