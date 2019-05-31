Elks Rodeo Queen Nerissa Arellano, who represents VTC Enterprises, cries as she is congratulated by last year’s queen Kate Compton on Friday night. Arellano raised $379,345 during the rodeo queen campaign, and combined with her fellow candidates, Alejandra Nenetzin Ramos (Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, $48,434), Emily Sabedra (United Way of Santa Barbara County, $96,000) and Brianna Thompson (Noontime Kiwanis of Santa Maria, $271,746) to raise a total of $795,526. The queen coronation came during the second night of competition for the 2019 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. For more rodeo coverage, see Sports, page B1.