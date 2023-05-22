nelly.png

Rapper Nelly will perform in Paso Robles on Monday, July 24 at the Mid-State Fair.

The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday that rapper Nelly will perform in Paso Robles on Monday, July 24.

The diamond-selling superstar Nelly will have a special guest in T.I. The concert is slated to start at 7:30pm.

The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

