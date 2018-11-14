A disabled woman was rescued by her neighbors after a structure fire broke out Tuesday night at a Vandenberg Village apartment.
At about 8:02 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a structure fire at the Diplomat Apartment Homes, located at 325 Burton Mesa Road.
The dispatch center received the initial call from the woman's husband, who was in Santa Barbara and received an alert on his phone that his smoke detectors were going off. Through his smartphone app, the resident who was not identified, could see smoke filling the inside of his residence, according to County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason. The resident, estimated to be in his 60s, spotted a walker belonging to his wife, also in her 60s, who was not identified, and called 911.
While crews were en route, two neighbors living upstairs -- Zachary Salce, 25, and Maddison Henslin, 21, heard cries for help, made entry into the apartment and rescued the woman.
"What they did last night was nothing short of heroic," Eliason said. "If they didn't go into action, the outcome would have been surely different."
Once crews arrived, all occupants were safely out of the apartment. Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze in about six minutes, while paramedics assessed the woman, who was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. Her husband later reunited with his wife after returning from Santa Barbara, according to Eliason.
The blaze was contained to one room, which sustained major smoke and fire damages, while the rest of the apartment sustained smoke damage. No other apartment units were affected, but several residents were evacuated as crews extinguished the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.