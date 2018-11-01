Local grower and farm representatives addressed why H-2A farmworkers were necessary for the Santa Maria Valley agriculture industry Thursday during the fourth of five planned community meetings on the H-2A program.
Held at the Minami Community Center, the meeting — which drew around 45 people — included officials from the California Strawberry Commission and representatives from the agriculture industry companies that rely on H-2A workers.
Under the H-2A program — which is used by several large farming operations in the Santa Maria Valley — employers may apply to bring foreign workers to the United States to work temporary agricultural jobs. Under the program, employers must provide housing at no cost to workers, provide daily transportation to and from the work site and provide each worker with daily meals or provide facilities for workers to prepare meals for themselves.
There were 1,700 H-2A workers in Santa Maria during the 2016-17 fiscal year. Around 900 of them in lived in residential dwellings and the remainder were housed in hotels or motels.
The series of community meetings was designed to help city officials gather information and hear input from all the stakeholders as the city works to develops a permanent H-2A housing ordinance for the city.
Laura Brown, of the California Strawberry Commission, noted that the H-2A program only becomes available to growers when they can demonstrate domestic workers are unable to fill the labor need and that, because of the housing requirements, H-2A workers end up being more expensive. “That’s actually more of a disincentive to use the H-2A program,” Brown said. “And the H-2A program wasn’t created at all to be an easy option for growers. It’s more of a last resort for growers to use.”
Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, said there is a 15- to 25-percent shortage of labor in the local agriculture industry.
Santa Maria resident Cheryl Ausan said she understood the need to utilize H-2A workers but did not feel it was appropriate for them to be housed in neighborhoods full of single-family homes. “The [homeowners] might care, but the people living there — could be perfect people — but they don’t take interest in our neighborhoods,” Ausan said. “They don’t invest in our neighborhoods. They don’t have families where we watch them grow.”
Councilman Dr. Michael Moats said the main issue to discuss was how H-2A workers will be housed in R-1 zones, which are intended for single-family houses. “We all agree farmers need workers, we all agree that the H-2A program is a good thing, and we all agree that H-2A should be targeted into [high-density residential zones],” Moats said. “But I think that the issue that brings us here today is how H-2A should be targeted into R-1. I think we need to figure out a way where we can decide what R-1 housing is suitable for H-2A and what R-1 housing isn’t.
“Let’s take the case of 10 H-2A workers living in a house,” Moats continued. “Well, the house next door to my house is not a suitable place for H-2A workers. However, there are places in Santa Maria where the house next door has 16 people living in it. And under those circumstances, I doubt the homeowners in that community would mind having a house with 10 people living in it. So I think we need to know which R-1 zoning houses are suitable for H-2A and which aren’t. It may have to do with getting conditional-use permits or maybe even zoning it in certain areas of the city if that’s legal.”
Assistant City Attorney Philip Sinco said the city staff would present several options and recommendations for H-2A housing in the city during the next community meeting, which is tentatively scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Minami Community Center.