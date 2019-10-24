{{featured_button_text}}
101717 Frightmare Forest 02.jpg

One of the swinging characters in the 2017 version of "Frightmare Forest," Hancock College's annual Halloween maze, greets brave visitors.

 Len Wood, Staff

Hancock College men's basketball program’s 3-acre "Frightmare Forest" haunted maze has sprouted at the campus baseball and softball complex adjacent to the vineyard at 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.

Maze runners brave enough to enter the eerie labyrinth will have to navigate an entanglement of tricks and spooky surprises, a Hancock spokesman said.

“‘Frightmare Forest’ has become a community tradition where kids of all ages, their friends and their families can come to experience a good old-fashioned scare,” said Hancock men’s basketball head coach Tyson Aye, who noted it’s also a fundraiser for the men's basketball program.

“Frightmare Forest” will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Thursday, Halloween night.

Visitors are invited and encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, Aye said.

Tickets are $10 per person, and special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. Parking near the entrance is free.

For more information, call 805-922-6966, ext. 3790, or email Aye at tyson.aye@hancockcollege.edu.

