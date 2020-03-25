Need a little help filling the hours while sheltering at home? The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department has a video for that

Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department has released several, short, family-friendly, “how-to” videos to help you and your family make it through home quarantine and keep in good physical and mental health.

Videos range from a three-chord music lesson, origami demonstrations, fun arts and crafts projects, a basic workout and more. They are on the city’s YouTube channel gathered in a special Recreation and Parks playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLN7bMlSUIgZfEN_tSR8WyaOp3UnhWSS7u

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

