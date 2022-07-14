Nearly 600 4-HA and FFA students from around the county are participating in animal showcases and other livestock events during the first in-person Santa Barbara County Fair since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the first two days, the youths practiced showmanship for a host of animals ranging from pygmy goats to steer to turkeys, also joining parades and animal costume contests. Friday will be the start of the Junior Livestock Show and Auction, and youths ages 6 to 11 will be admitted free all day.
"We're really pleased with how it's turned out so far," said Rebecca Barks, public relations and sponsorship coordinator for the Fairpark. "The shows are moving right along, and it's great to help out all those kids dedicated to these programs."
Typically, the county fair sees over 1,200 students participate. According to Barks, because it is the first year back from COVID-19, the turnout was a little less than half of that. In 2021, an animal auction was held virtually.
"For the most part, there's been no issues. It's been easy to manage, because the barns aren't at capacity," she explained.
With help from family, volunteers and instructors, students from elementary to high school spend several months caring for and learning about specific animals leading up to the showcases at the fair.
"I check [her] water and food every day. If [her] water is dirty I clean it out, and if it's below halfway I fill it up," said Christian Wiebe, of Old Town 4-H in Orcutt, about his speckled Sussex chicken. "I've been taking care of [her] for two months."
Gabriela and Madeline Maldonado, from Adobe Nipomo 4-H, spent the last several months raising rabbits. This marks Gabriela's first year caring for a rabbit, and she said it wouldn't be her last.
She's spent the last several months caring for a buck she named Valentino, because he was born on Valentine's Day, showing him at the fair on Thursday.
"I like showing him, but my favorite part is holding him," Gabriela said. "He doesn't always listen. Sometimes, I have to hold him tight and say, 'I'm the boss.'"
The girls' mother, Marbella Maldonado, unlike a lot of 4-H and FFA parents, did not grow up participating. Raising the rabbits has been a learning process for her kids but for her as well, she joked.
"It's been a great learning experience," she said. "It's really taught them how to be responsible."
Besides raising and showcasing the animals, many of the students take the animals on parades like the Supreme Champion Drive on Thursday, which showcased beef, swine, sheep and goats.
On Friday and Saturday, the fair will be host to several junior livestock auctions, including a swine, beef and goat auction at 8 a.m. Saturday. Students will display the animals before buyers can bid on them, earning money in the process.
Families who take part in the agriculture and livestock events also enjoy the regular fair activities like snacks and shows.
"My favorite part is the pigs," said Miles Baldiviez, of Santa Maria. "My second favorite part is the rides. There's a lot more [rides] this year than before, but my favorite part is the pigs."
The Santa Barbara County Fair runs through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Doors are open noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the city is offering a free shuttle to the fairgrounds from the Harbor Freight/Vallarta bus stop.