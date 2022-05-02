Volunteers from Serve Santa Maria conducted beautification projects across the city Saturday, painting the playground at Pine Grove Elementary and pulling weeds at Buena Vista Park, among several other projects.
In its 21st round of community projects since 2010, the local nonprofit saw nearly 300 people volunteering, conducting work like graffiti removal on Depot Street and plant replacement at North Preisker Ranch Park. Besides laboring at several local parks and schools, the group conducted work at local homes and St. Andrew United Methodist Church.
"It's crazy trying to organize it all; it's like herding cats," said Carl Nielsen, pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church and head of Serve Santa Maria. "It's so gratifying though, seeing the looks on people's faces, or to see a home improved."
Before each semiannual action day, Nielsen coordinates with city officials on projects, rounding up volunteers and securing donations. For example, this year Dunn-Edwards Paint donated paint to the nonprofit, and Pepsi donated water.
Besides working with the city government to supplement the work of teams like the Recreation and Parks Department, Serve Santa Maria also receives tips about older adults who are unable to maintain their own properties. Throughout the years, crews have done everything from repairing fences to yard maintenance to junk removal for some of those who might not be able to.
"This year, one of my neighbors went for walks in this area and pointed out a house to me that needed love," said Nielsen, about one of three home projects finished Saturday. "It was so wonderful to be able to go over and knock on his door and say, 'Hi, I'm with this group called Serve Santa Maria, how can we help?' and it's totally free for him."
Serve Santa Maria began in 2010, when Nielsen was inspired by a trip to New Orleans to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. Upon his return to Santa Maria, he asked himself, "Why can't we do something like that right here in our own community?" The idea for the nonprofit was born.
“[Nielsen] once gave me a book to read and it’s about getting out and working in your community,” said Mayor Alice Patino. “[Serve Santa Maria] has worked well to bring us together as a community. Like if the elderly need help, say stabilizing a fence board or different things like that, they are where they see the need.”
Since 2010, Nielsen and hundreds of volunteers get together semiannually to complete public service projects, including landscaping, painting and other beautification projects. Among the many volunteers, Patino says she always makes sure to participate.
“This year, I went to Buena Visita Park, where I cleaned up loads of Modelo bottle caps and cigarette butts. My conclusion is that people are going there to drink Modelo and smoke,” Patino said. “I think a community is better when people take ownership of it, and it was great seeing people of all age groups involved.”
For Nielsen, the work to put on the next Serve Santa Maria begins after only one day off, which he used to ride his bike around town.
"It all starts again [Tuesday]. It takes a while to line all of these things up," he said. "It's great, though. I've already heard from a principal who saw the work we did at Pine Grove and was hoping we could do that at their school."
The fall action day is currently scheduled for Aug. 20. To sign up for information or volunteer, visit www.servesantamaria.com.