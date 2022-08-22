Serve Santa Maria organizer Pastor Carl Nielsen of Bethel Lutheran Church says a prayer with volunteers at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center before heading out to spruce up the city in six projects Saturday morning.
Between 150 and 200 volunteers turned out Saturday for Serve Santa Maria’s second Day of Service this year, sprucing up a park, a school, the YMCA and homes in a senior mobile home park.
Volunteers completed all but one of six projects that were planned for the morning, said Pastor Carl Nielsen, coordinator of the twice-a-year service projects.
“We went over the graffiti under the Santa Maria River bridge, but we ran out of the city-supplied paint,” Nielsen said. “So we got about half of it done. Maybe we can finish it up in our next [Day of Service] after Easter next year.
“That was actually the first project we did 12 years ago,” he added. “We’ve done it three times now.”
Volunteers also “colored a playground” at Miller Elementary School by repainting game-playing areas.
“I’d love to have seen the faces of the kids when they showed up today to play hopscotch and foursquare and tetherball on fresh paint,” he said.
Serve Santa Maria volunteers painted a giant map of the United States at the school in 2016, but it had become faded by the sun, so that was repainted Saturday, he said.
Nielsen also noted the prekindergarten area at the school has a painted “racetrack” where the children ride around on their three-wheelers, and volunteers repainted that, as well.
“It now looks like a cool racetrack where the kids can race around on their plastic trikes,” he said.
One of the biggest projects took place in La Maria Mobile Home Community, where volunteers worked to beautify 25 homes by trimming up shrubs and bushes, pulling weeds from flowerbeds and doing general cleanup work.
“There was one place I had to go see they called ‘the jungle,’” Nielsen said with a chuckle.
Volunteers got some help with that project by Bedford Enterprises, which provided two rolloff trash bins at no charge, and the city of Santa Maria, which waived the tipping fees at the landfill, he said.
Pepsi also donated water, and the Salvation Army provided snacks and vitamin water.
“It all helps, every little bit,” Nielsen said. “It’s so cool the way so many entities work together.”
Other projects tackled by volunteers included painting a giant map of the United States at the Santa Maria YMCA, picking up litter at Minami and Preisker parks as well as the 1700 block of Biscayne Street, the 1000 block of Provance Avenue, the 900 block of Crossroad Lane and the 2600 block of Payton Way and repainting picnic tables and benches at Pioneer Park.
