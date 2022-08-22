Between 150 and 200 volunteers turned out Saturday for Serve Santa Maria’s second Day of Service this year, sprucing up a park, a school, the YMCA and homes in a senior mobile home park.

Volunteers completed all but one of six projects that were planned for the morning, said Pastor Carl Nielsen, coordinator of the twice-a-year service projects.

“We went over the graffiti under the Santa Maria River bridge, but we ran out of the city-supplied paint,” Nielsen said. “So we got about half of it done. Maybe we can finish it up in our next [Day of Service] after Easter next year.

