After 13 years of service to the city of Solvang, the last dozen as its city manager, Brad Vidro is calling it a day.
Come Dec. 28, he’ll shut the door on his career in government service, load up the golf clubs, running shoes and bike, and hit the road with his wife.
“He’s probably the best thing that’s happened to Solvang since I’ve lived here,” Mayor Jim Richardson said. “I’m really sorry to see him retire because the city is in such wonderful shape because of him. His successor is going to have some really big shoes to step into.”
Vidro’s 35 years of government service included stints as public works director at South Lake Tahoe, Placerville and Solvang before he was hired as the little Danish town’s city manager in 2005.
“Solvang’s really a public works city,” Vidro said. “We have wastewater, roads, things like that, but we contract out for sheriff services and fire services, so most of what we manage is public works-related.”
With characteristic humor, Vidro recalled years of City Council meetings, community workshops and interactions with the public.
“He’s a real personality,” Richardson said. “He makes you the center of attention when he talks to you. He has so many friends he’s developed within the city. He’s an all-around good guy.”
During his run, Vidro promoted fiscal responsibility. It wasn’t always a popular move.
In 2015, he called for the city to increase water rates in an effort to reduce an ongoing drain on the General Fund. The council voted it down.
“There’s been times when we’ve had to agree to disagree, to negotiate our position,” Richardson said. “We, as a council, set up the policy for him to run under, and he never created dissension. He was always cooperative, helpful, always looking out for the best interest of the city.”
Vidro saw Solvang through the dip of the Great Recession and rode the wave to its current state, with tourism and its related sales and transient occupancy taxes bolstering city coffers.
“He’s been a real asset to the city,” Richardson said. “He’s been involved in every aspect of city operations, including dealing with the public, hiring staff to make the city run better.”
Under Vidro’s management, the city welcomed the AmGen Tour of California and adopted a water supply management plan, a revised tobacco ordinance that includes vaporized cigarettes, lighting upgrades, a streamlined solar panel permitting process and the removal of excess water use penalties.
Citizens, in turn, learned to conserve water.
“It worked out,” Vidro said. ”We’ve had a good run here in Solvang.”
As a licensed engineer, Vidro said he may most be proud of the complete reconstruction of Copenhagen Drive in the heart of the village, then First Street.
“We fixed an aged infrastructure of road and sidewalk and cleaned it up with new brick and sidewalks that made it look good,” Vidro said. “I think people really do appreciate the neat, clean part of Solvang, and it really did help out not having cracked streets and sidewalks.”
Then came replacement of the public restrooms on Alisal Road.
“You wouldn’t think public restrooms are a big amenity, but when you have tour buses unloading and 40 people waiting, it was a big capital project that was good for Solvang,” Vidro said.
He had to wrack his brain when asked what his greatest challenge was as Solvang’s city manager and ultimately settled on the recession.
“As a tourist market, we did OK,” he said. “We didn’t have to cut staff. We were able to maintain the status of what we had. Part of that was the tourism market. When money’s tight, people don’t want to travel, and that’s hard for a tourist-based town.”
And although, as a cycling enthusiast, Vidro enjoyed the AmGen Tours, they also posed their own challenges.
“It was always a lot of work and a lot of energy expended, but the day after, it was always a great high to be part of the race and the excitement,” he said.
Traffic historically has been a challenge for the city, and Vidro said he doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.
“There isn’t a silver bullet for traffic,” he said. “It’s one of the penalties of success. We have a lot of people coming to enjoy Solvang, so you have a lot of traffic tied to that. And it’s a two-lane highway that runs through town, so there’s not a lot you can do.”
Vidro helped guide realignment of sidewalks and crosswalks, implementation of more turn lanes, changes in parking practices and the addition of bicycle lanes.
“We have some changes with a new city manager, new council members,” he said. “I think we’re pretty well off. We have pretty solid reserves built up, so I’m proud of that. The city continues to do capital improvements; we’re never idle.”
Vidro was preceded in retirement by his wife, Debra, who has had six years to develop a healthy honey-do list at home. There are grandchildren in Orcutt to enjoy, and a world to explore, but Vidro still had parting advice for his successor.
“Become part of the community,” he said. “I walked the town pretty much every day. Saw what was going on. You get to know the business owners and the residents that way.
“It’s a small town,” he added. “Everything matters, both to the tourists and the residents.”