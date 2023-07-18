“All I know is art has been my life and I enjoy doing it,” Esther Serna Bartlett says.
Bartlett specializes in silk art. She grew up in Santa Barbara and has lived in Santa Maria since the late 1980s.
Bartlett, who will turn 95 in November, has donated various art pieces and has art displayed in places such as local restaurants and churches, the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande and in the chapel at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Currently, she has art featured at the Santa Maria Airport showcase.
Creating art is something Bartlett has enjoyed since she was a child, from painting to making dolls with sticks, she decided to further her education in art and music by attending El Camino College.
She played the violin with The South Bay Symphony Orchestra before she eventually left and found an opportunity to travel and take care of her family.
“I was originally more into music so I played for the symphony, but because I was single raising six children I had to make a living,” said Bartlett. “So I had to start working over at the airline and I worked at ground service.”
In the 1960s, Bartlett worked for United Airlines and this allowed her to travel for free and “grow as an artist” with every trip she took.
“I worked for the airline so I was able to get more information and I went to Rome about four times because I would have a chance to go,” Bartlett said. “I also, of course, went to Switzerland, Germany and Tel Aviv. A place I haven't gone to is Alaska and I really want to go to Alaska.”
Bartlett takes inspiration from various sources in her life, one being a symbolist Austrian painter Gustav Klimt. Her favorite piece of his is “The Kiss”. Bartlett has attempted to recreate some of his artwork and is truly inspired by his style, implementing it throughout her own work.
“I was born when Mickey Mouse was born and Shirley Temple — 1928,” Bartlett said.
She has no plans on stopping her passion in arts and says once she travels to Alaska she looks forward to taking pictures.
“I love to take pictures because most artists take pictures of what they see and then use it at home as reference,” she said. “I still love to paint because it's therapeutic for me and it's just wonderful.
“I do my own landscaping through my own imagination sometimes and I like to do different forms and challenge myself when I'm doing different pictures.”
Bartlett prefers to paint landscapes and most of her work is done on silk and this is due to her being inspired by Sandy K. Johnson, a former arts professor at Allan Hancock College. Before taking classes with Johnson in the early 2000s, Bartlett never worked with silk.
“She is a wonderful artist and she right now is very ill, but she’s been my inspiration,” Bartlett said of Johnson. “I want to make sure she gets credit because I learned a lot from her.”
Bartlett is currently a member of The Valley Gallery where she is able to meet artists and get inspired.
“We have wonderful local artists here," she said.
Bartlett emphasizes that art is important for everyone and that includes her 13 grandkids and 10 great grandkids who are artists as well.
“Anyone from little children on up. All my grandchildren are painting and drawing right now — it’s a wonderful trade,” said Bartlett. “All I can say is art is really good for children, it develops their mind. Of course, I also taught music so that’s also very good for them.
"I recommend and hope the schools are teaching children art — for a while they didn't have any of that.”
Bartlett’s art can be seen throughout the city and she says it will include a tag with her name and email. If interested in contacting Bartlett, email her at bartsernabartlett@verizon.com.
