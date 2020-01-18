2nd annual Women's March Santa Maria Valley brings diverse groups together

“My message is that we need to support the groups that are underrepresented,” said Navy Blu Sims, the president of the Pioneer Valley High School chapter of the United Black Student Unions. “We have to uplift and support black students at all levels of education.

"We support all marginalized students not just black students, and we want to add our voice to the support of women’s issues.”

Ana Rose Rizo-Centino spoke of the need to protect our food and water, and then Esperanza Salazar and Rosalba Garcia urged everyone to get behind efforts to fight for justice for farm workers.

Joan Hartmann, the Santa Barbara County 3rd District supervisor, was the day’s final speaker.

“I’ve just come from Solvang’s Women’s March, and it is so good to see all of you raising your voices,” said Hartmann. “The Women’s March makes our world richer.

“Love, kindness, decency — they’re what makes American great," she continued. "A great deal is at stake in this next election, from top to bottom. We need people to register and vote.

"All politicians need the support of women. We have the power to transform our society for the benefit of all the people.”