Walkers and runners of all fitness levels are invited to the 22nd annual Turkey Trot Fun Run on Nov. 17 at Jim May Park, 809 Stanford Drive.
The 5K is an out-and-back course to the Santa Maria River Multipurpose Trail open to participants ages 14 years old and older. The 1-mile run loops twice around Jim May Park and is designed for ages 6 to 13.
Early bird registration of $25 is due by Nov. 9. Those registering after that date will be charged $30 and shirt sizes will not be guaranteed. Only limited day-of-event registrations will be accepted. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile starts at 9:45 a.m. Awards will be given to first- and second-place finishers in 12 age categories.
Those interested can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Anyone with questions are asked to call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.