How to attend

Admission tickets and carnival wristbands can be purchased online at santamariafairpark.com and at Tortilleria Mexico, La Miramar and Vallarta supermarkets.

Tickets cost $10 dollars for ages 12 to 61, $8 for youth ages 6 to 11 and seniors ages 62 and older.

Seniors receive free admission on Friday, and admission for children ages 6 to 11 is $1 on Saturday.

Daily unlimited carnival ride wristbands are available for $35. Tickets for children 5 and under are free.