Navigating a new course: Cabrillo High senior to run unique marathon to Jalama Beach after coronavirus canceled plans

Additionally, Juré said, some of the runs have taken them through Lompoc and past some of the Lompoc Fire stations. They would often stop at the stations for water and to catch up with supporters — Juré's dad, Gus Juré, is one of Steffens’ co-workers with the Lompoc Fire Department — who would usually ask about their training.

“Some of them would even put on shoes and come run with us for the rest of the route,” Corrin Juré said.

Khrystal Juré, Corrin’s mom, said she’s been pleased to see her son remain upbeat about the run despite the trip to Oregon getting canceled. Not only was the whole family planning to go to Bend to support Corrin, they had already rented a home and also planned to do some camping before returning to Lompoc.

Now, members of the family are planning to team with other supporters of the SUM 2020, including some firefighters, to man water stations at various mile markers throughout the course. The spacing will keep them in compliance with recommended social-distancing guidelines.