Navigating a new course: Cabrillo High senior to run unique marathon to Jalama Beach after coronavirus canceled plans

After developing and embracing his love of running over the past five years, Cabrillo High School senior Corrin Juré spent the past six months preparing to take on what he considers to be a runner’s “ultimate challenge.”
For his senior project, Juré set his sights on completing this year’s Bend Marathon in Bend, Oregon.
He began training for the feat in November with family friend John Steffens, a Lompoc firefighter and avid runner who agreed to serve as Juré's mentor for his project. The duo’s workouts were designed to have them in top shape for Sunday, April 19 — the scheduled date of the Bend Marathon.
Then COVID-19 hit.
The coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellations last month of both the Bend Marathon and physical classes throughout Lompoc Unified School District. Rather than get down or give up, however, Juré and Steffens used the opportunity to, quite literally, chart their own course.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 19 — the same day the Bend Marathon would have been held — Juré and Steffens will take off from the Cabrillo High campus in Vandenberg Village with plans to run 26.2 miles to Jalama Beach. The virtual marathon was dubbed by the pair as the “Social-distancing Unofficial Marathon,” or SUM 2020.
Despite all the ways the health crisis has impacted Juré's final months of high school, the 17-year-old said he has enjoyed the lead-up to his first marathon. He even has plans for after he finishes it.
“My legs will be really tired and [Steffens] said that jumping in the ice-cold water will feel good, so I’ll probably jump in the ocean for a little bit and then have a Jalama Burger and probably just relax for the rest of the day,” he said just a few days ahead of the planned run.
The preparation for the first-of-its-kind trek has been anything but relaxing.
Juré has mostly stuck to a training regimen that was developed by Steffens, who has dozens of marathons under his belt. That schedule has them rotate days between short speed runs and intermediate and long runs. They’ve also done stair work and timed runs.
Most of their longer runs have been on trails in the chaparral surrounding Vandenberg Village.
Both Juré and Steffens said they’ve enjoyed their conversations while running, though Steffens said he has noticed a particularly specific trend on their longer jaunts.
“Right around mile 18, he starts talking about food every single time,” Steffens said, laughing as he recounted the time Juré texted his mom during a run to request Hot Pockets.
Juré and Steffens aren’t always alone on their runs.
Juré noted that he’s seen an uptick in people using local trails since the widespread shelter-at-home orders began last month to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Additionally, Juré said, some of the runs have taken them through Lompoc and past some of the Lompoc Fire stations. They would often stop at the stations for water and to catch up with supporters — Juré's dad, Gus Juré, is one of Steffens’ co-workers with the Lompoc Fire Department — who would usually ask about their training.
“Some of them would even put on shoes and come run with us for the rest of the route,” Corrin Juré said.
Khrystal Juré, Corrin’s mom, said she’s been pleased to see her son remain upbeat about the run despite the trip to Oregon getting canceled. Not only was the whole family planning to go to Bend to support Corrin, they had already rented a home and also planned to do some camping before returning to Lompoc.
Now, members of the family are planning to team with other supporters of the SUM 2020, including some firefighters, to man water stations at various mile markers throughout the course. The spacing will keep them in compliance with recommended social-distancing guidelines.
“We try to focus on the positives that we can,” said Khrystal Juré, who also ran track and cross country during her time as a Cabrillo High student. “[This project] gets Corrin out of the house every day and it keeps him healthy, so that part has been totally positive. It’s a bummer not to go on a family trip, but we’re grateful that he’s still sticking with it.”
Corrin Juré said he isn’t sure yet what he will write about the marathon for his project, but he said he has learned a lot about the roles that nutrition and body maintenance play in distance running.
In an interesting twist of fate, Juré and Steffens have been unintentionally connected by running for more than a decade.
Steffens noted that he first got to know Juré 11 years ago when his first ever coaching gig landed him in charge of Juré's T-ball team. That coaching stint was briefly interrupted when Steffens took time off during the season to travel to the East Coast for the 2009 Boston Marathon. (Steffens finished that event in 3:11:23, good enough to make the top 13%.)
“The first time I met [Juré] he had a mohawk, so I'm like, ‘Oh goodness, this one's going to be trouble,’” Steffens said, laughing. “But he was just the nicest, sweetest kid, and now here we are 11 years later and I'm helping him train for his senior project with a marathon.”
Steffens, who planned to surprise Juré with special-made T-shirts for the SUM 2020, said he’s been impressed by Juré’s willingness to stick with his project, even in the face of so many obstacles. He said he was hoping to have a Lompoc Fire truck guide the runners through portions of their early-morning journey.
Juré, who plans to attend Hancock College for a year before transferring to a four-year school or enlisting in the Air Force, said he tends to focus on the positive aspects of what has been a most unusual year.
“It’s been a fun experience; I’ll definitely remember this forever,” he said. “Everyone’s been telling me it’s sad that I’m in the year that’s not graduating [on a normal timeline], but I think it’s pretty cool because we’re the only year that isn’t graduating [like normal].”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.