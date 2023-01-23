Gas customers are in for some painful bills in coming months, Southern California Gas Company District Manager Tim Mahoney reported Tuesday to the Lompoc City Council.

During public comment, Mahoney called in to inform the city and customers of a marked increase in natural gas prices which will impact customers.

“I’m reaching out to inform you and other customers that unfortunately natural gas prices are going to be even higher than usual this winter due to several unprecedented factors beyond our control, and customers unfortunately may see a winter natural gas bill for heating and cooking that is double or higher compared to a year ago,” Mahoney said.

