Gas customers are in for some painful bills in coming months, Southern California Gas Company District Manager Tim Mahoney reported Tuesday to the Lompoc City Council.
During public comment, Mahoney called in to inform the city and customers of a marked increase in natural gas prices which will impact customers.
“I’m reaching out to inform you and other customers that unfortunately natural gas prices are going to be even higher than usual this winter due to several unprecedented factors beyond our control, and customers unfortunately may see a winter natural gas bill for heating and cooking that is double or higher compared to a year ago,” Mahoney said.
The high gas bills are the result of historically high natural gas prices in the western United States, he said.
“SoCal Gas and myself, we don’t set the price for natural gas. Instead, natural gas prices are determined by national and regional markets. (We) buy the natural gas in those markets on behalf of residential and small business customers. The cost of buying the gas, the commodity, is billed to those customers with no markup. So, in other words, SoCal Gas, we do not profit from natural gas commodity prices going up. Whatever we buy the therm for, we sell to the customer for that same price,” Mahoney said.
He cited U.S. Energy Information Administration reports showing prices have been impacted by multiple factors including: widespread, below-normal temperatures across the West Coast, which have led to high natural gas demand; reduced supply to the region by traditional sources including Canada and the Rocky Mountain region; a reduction in interstate pipeline capacity due to pipeline maintenance activities in West Texas; and lower natural gas storage levels on the West Coast.
Mahoney advised natural gas customers concerned about the price change to take steps to save on gas. Tips include: lower the thermostat three to five degrees, health permitting; dress more warmly; install weather stripping and caulking to save roughly 15 percent on heating and cooling; wash clothes in cold water; reduce the temperature on water heaters.