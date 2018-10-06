The best drummers, musicians, singers and dancers from Native American tribes across the United States and Canada converged on Live Oak Campground on Saturday for the 23rd annual Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
Dressed in colorful costumes, dancers showed off their talents and skills as they competed for prize money totaling more than $50,000 in various categories that include traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle-dress, buckskin and cloth over the two–day gathering.
The pow-wow, which continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Live Oak Campground off Highway 154 east of Cachuma Lake, also includes vendors selling Native American food, arts and craft items.
Activities kick off each day with the gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m.
As the Santa Ynez Chumash tribe’s largest cultural event of the year, the pow-wow provides the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while also promoting native self-reliance and pride, Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn said.
But it also provides the tribes with a way to stay connected and allows elders to pass along traditional knowledge and customs to the younger generation, he said.
“Our annual pow-wow gives us the opportunity to gather with tribes from throughout North America and honor our Native American heritage,” he said.
He added that in keeping with the tribe’s role as environmental stewards, the pow-wow is a zero-waste and non-Styrofoam event, and guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles and dispose of trash in the proper receptacles.
Admission is free, but parking costs $5.
For more information, visit http://santaynezchumash.org/powwow.html.