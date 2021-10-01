Jimenez Elementary School's parking lot and courtyard are more crowded than usual on Thursday, as staff direct traffic and clusters of parents look for their kids among the masses pouring out at the end of the school day.
Unlike past years, the K-8 school has no school bus service as a result of nationwide bus driver shortages, leaving several families to decide whether to pick up their kids during their work schedule or allow them to walk home unattended.
"It's a big problem," said Angelica Barajas, a parent to one Jimenez student who normally relies on the bus to get to and from school. "I have to come get them now."
According to Santa Maria-Bonita School District spokeswoman Maggie White, the 17-school district is currently served by 10 buses, around half of their normal fleet size. Jimenez is one of three district schools, along with Battles Elementary and El Camino Junior High, that have no bus service, and Rice and Tunnell Elementary schools have each had one bus paused.
Approximately 500 general education students are impacted by the service shortage. No special education students have experienced transportation changes.
Student Transportation of America, the district's school bus provider, worked with the district to analyze which school had the least urgent need for buses. Routes had to be maintained for schools like Bonita Elementary and Arrellanes Junior High, for example, because they were too far for many students to be able to walk from their neighborhoods, White said.
"We looked at the routes that had enough student riders to fill the available buses as full as possible and kept those routes," White said. "We have used district vans to pick up students at bus stops if there are too many to fit on the bus."
According to Student Transportation of America spokeswoman Jen Holzapfel, bus driver shortages that existed pre-pandemic have been made worse in recent months.
"The driver shortage has been an ongoing issue for providers across the country, even pre-pandemic, and the public health crisis ultimately exacerbated the problem. This includes many unanticipated retirements, mostly due to health concerns from those with preexisting conditions and those who are at a higher risk for COVID-19, as well as a limited applicant pool of new recruits. The process of onboarding new drivers has also been even further delayed as many of the certifications and licensing procedures have become backlogged over the past 18 months," Holzapfel said.
At Jimenez, all families live within 1.2 miles of the school, and crossing guards have been placed at larger intersections to ensure kids get home safely, according to Principal Richard Ruiz.
"We've seen minimal impact, because a lot of families are taking advantage of the fact that we're close to their neighborhood," Ruiz said.
Santa Maria-Bonita transportation coordinator Javier Cavazos said they are working with Student Transportation of America to recruit and train new bus drivers, and he is hopeful that the district can resume service at all sites by the end of the calendar year.
Student Transportation of America is also offering incentives like a sign-on bonus and increased wages in Santa Maria for qualified drivers.
"We have two new drivers that started today, and between four and five more being trained. I think what we’ve done strategically, in pausing transport for a couple sites, it's allowing them to train more people," Cavazos said Thursday.
The neighboring Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is also being impacted by the shortage, and is working on solutions with students, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein.
"We started off the school year with limited routes due to a bus driver shortage. Since then, have we have reinstated some of the routes and have been working with the city bus service by giving free bus passes to those affected students," Klein said.
The high school district, which runs its own bus service, is currently hiring drivers and offering a $1,000 bonus after a certain period of employment, he added.