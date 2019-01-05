A National Weather Service FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Santa Barbara County until 8 p.m. tonight.
NWS and Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the storm.
A line of strong storms is moving thru the county at around 15 mph. This line of storms will bring a threat of brief heavy downpours capable of localized flooding, wind gusts to 50 mph capable of downing trees and branches, along with small hail.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Central Coast. Residents in and around recent burn areas should stay alert to changing conditions. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.