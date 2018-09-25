Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland is using National Voter Registration Day today to encourage residents to register to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election.
National Voter Registration Day is a one‐day effort by volunteer citizens, businesses and organizations to create awareness of the right of citizens to vote on those who represent them and proposed laws that will govern them and the need to register.
The day was designated in 2012 for the fourth Tuesday every September — a date prior to voter registration deadlines nationwide.
Holland said the deadline to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 6 election is Monday, Oct. 22.
To register to vote in California, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of California, 18 years of age or older on Election Day, not currently imprisoned or on parole for a felony conviction of a felony and not currently found to be mentally incompetent by a court of law.
Individuals who have been incarcerated can find out more about their rights by visiting the Secretary of State's Voting Rights for Californians with Criminal Convictions or Detained in Jail or Prison at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/voting-california/who-can-vote-california/voting-rights-californians/.
Holland said registering to vote in California is simple, a process eligible citizens can complete on the Secretary of State website at registertovote.ca.gov.
In addition, most libraries, post offices and Department of Motor Vehicle offices have voter registration forms.
Eligible citizens in the North County can register in-person at the County Registrar of Voters office in Suite 134 of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Citizens in the South County can register in-person in the Registrar of Voters office at 4440‐A Calle Real at Honor Farm Road in Santa Barbara.
Citizens who have had a name change or a new residence address must reregister to vote, Holland said.
Registration status can be verified on the Registrar of Voters website at www.sbcvote.com by clicking the “Voter Registration Lookup” link.