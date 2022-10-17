042822-smt-news-st-joe-15-min-006
Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials extract a student from a mock DUI crash scene at St Joseph High School during the Every 15 Minutes program earlier this year. 

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Santa Maria Police Department is encouraging teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly.

Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 2,378 teenagers died in car crashes in 2020 – a 14% increase from the prior year.

Per mile driven, teen drivers are nearly four times as likely to be involved in a crash as drivers in all other age groups.

