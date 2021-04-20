The community is being invited to join in the 24th annual National Day of Prayer celebration to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for the outdoor event being presented by the Community of Prayer Inc.
Space is limited at the event, an organizer said, but it will be broadcast via radio and livestreamed online.
The National Day of Prayer, marking its 70th year in 2021, is an interdenominational observance of Judeo-Christian beliefs and invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation on the first Thursday of May.
This year’s theme is “Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty.”
The theme verse is from 2 Corinthians 3:17 in the New King James Version of the Bible: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
This year’s event will have a full worship team leading prayers and songs after the Community of Prayer board developed a way to address COVID-19 safety, said Lisa Bodrogi, president of the organization.
“I can’t think of a time when prayer is more necessary,” Bodrogi said. “Every U.S. citizen has experienced suffering and loss at varying degrees this past year due to COVID. I think everyone is ready to be together again.”
Bodrogi said the mission is to encourage each individual attending the observance to pray daily for the community to bring glory to God and spread unity throughout the Santa Maria Valley.
Participants will be ushered to an oversized parking space and asked to remain in or next to their vehicles, and masks will be required to be worn at the entrance and when people are outside their vehicles.
Organizers are encouraging participants to pack their own lunches, bring chairs and carpool if possible.
Those measures and any others required by public health officials will allow for a COVID-safe event, Bodrogi said.
The celebration will be broadcast live by Radio Santa Maria 101.1 FM and livestreamed on the Community of Prayer’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, a spokesman for the organization said.
For more information and to learn how to help, visit www.communityofprayer.org.
Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating to support the event can visit www.communityofprayer.org/event-details or email Bodrogi at smvndp@aol.com.