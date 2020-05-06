You are the owner of this article.
National Day of Prayer Santa Maria to take place online this year
From the May 6 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series

Community of Prayer and local churches are calling on all Central Coast residents to join in this year’s National Day of Prayer through an online observance Thursday.

For the past, 23 years, Santa Maria has hosted one of the largest gatherings for the National Day of Prayer, a spokesman for the organization said.

“As an All-American City, the National Day of Prayer permanently scheduled for the first Thursday in May every year is a vital part of Santa Maria’s heritage,” the spokesman said.

But because of shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements to control the spread of COVID-19, for the first time the event will not be held at the Santa Maria Fairpark with a free lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club.

Instead, Community of Prayer Inc. will broadcast a prerecorded video beginning May 7.

“In the face of COVID-19 now, more than ever, is a time to join together in prayer,” the spokesman said. “Join us for this opportunity to pray for our nation, our community leaders, educators and students, our military, our faith communities and the media.”

To view the video, visit www.communityofprayer.org or the National Day of Prayer Santa Maria Facebook page.

