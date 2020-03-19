Nathan Giacinto works to make Trips for Kids come true

Santa Ynez Valley Volunteer of the Year Nathan Giacinto would have us believe his contribution to valley youth is no big deal, but Buellton Recreation’s Paul Smith couldn’t run the Trips for Kids without him.

“He’s always been that guy that rides sweep, brings extra water, is there when a kid’s having a hard time, fixing things. He’s invaluable to us,” said Smith, Buellton’s youth recreation coordinator.

By day, supervisor of Solvang’s wastewater treatment plant, Smith lives to enjoy the great outdoors on two wheels: motorcycles or mountain bikes. When his own son signed up for Buellton’s Trips for Kids, an after school mountain biking program, Smith quickly fell into the volunteer dad position.

“I started going with them just for fun and to help out, but he had a hard time getting people at the drop of a hat to take the kids on a mountain bike trip here or there,” Giacinto said. “I just continue doing it because it’s encouraging to see a few kids coming out of their shell, learning how to ride and wanting to keep doing it. It’s really rewarding.”

Flexible vacation time earned over two decades of service to Solvang allowed Giacinto to step in as needed.