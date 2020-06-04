NAACP solidarity rallies Thursday in Santa Maria, Lompoc

NAACP solidarity rallies Thursday in Santa Maria, Lompoc

The Santa-Maria Lompoc NAACP chapter will host two two separate solidarity rallies in Santa Maria and Lompoc on Thursday, with both scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The Santa Maria rally will be held outside City Hall, and the Lompoc rally will be held at the corner of North H Street and Central Avenue.

Regional NAACP chapters began organizing demonstrations last weekend to show solidarity for the black community following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, according to Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt.

As part of this regional effort, the San Luis Obispo County NAACP chapter also scheduled a rally outside the San Luis Obispo Courthouse at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter is requiring participants to practice social distancing, wear masks and refrain from violence. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

