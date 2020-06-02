NAACP branches of Santa Maria-Lompoc, San Luis Obispo organize Thursday rallies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Santa Maria-Lompoc and San Luis Obispo County chapters of the NAACP will hold separate solidarity rallies and marches in support of the black community on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Santa Maria event will be held at 5 p.m. outside Santa Maria City Hall, and the San Luis Obispo event will be held outside of the San Luis Obispo Courthouse.

The rallies are among many demonstrations that have been organized in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis resident who died after a police officer knelt on his neck, as well as other high-profile deaths of black men and women around the country.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter president, said at a Monday press conference in Santa Maria that they considered cancelling Thursday's event after seeing the destruction that took place in Santa Maria Sunday night following a peaceful protest in the afternoon.

"We don't want any of that. And those people, when we have our next celebration, a social justice solidarity march [and] rally on Thursday, those people are not welcome," she said. "We almost cancelled and we decided to go forward."